Bray Wyatt returns, families gets involved, Bianca Belair bosses: What happened at WWE Extreme Rules

The premium WWE event Extreme Rules aired earlier this morning saw Bray Wyatt make a return to the company. Wyatt, popularly known as The Fiend was released by the company in July last year, but was teased by WWE to make a possible return soon.

WWE introduced Wyatt's return shortly after the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, which the former won by forcing Rollins to tap out with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.

In the brutal ‘I Quit’ match between Finn Balor and Rated R superstar Edge, fans saw Judgement Day's latest member Dominik Mysterio take down his father Rey. Not just that but Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife, also was involved in the sequence of action and was left unconscious after a vicious chair attack by Rhea Ripley.

The match, which was won by Balor, saw The Judgement Day members first get involved in the match. Rey Mysterio then came to Edge's rescue before being taken down by his son Dominik as Ripley kept watching the action with a wry smile from the sideline.

Soon Ripley locked Edge in handcuffs, following which Balor attacked the Rated R superstar with kendo stick. It was then Beth Phoenix joined the action and took down Ripley, before unlocking her husband. However, Edge was forced to say ‘I Quit’ as members of The Judgement Day held him, while Ripley stood tall with a chair, in a position to slam it on Phoenix.

A helpless Edge did say ‘I Quit’ but Ripley still hit Phoenix with the chair, leaving her unconscious as officials rushed to the scene.

WWE Raw women's champion Bianca Belair continued her supremacy and retained her title against Damage Control leader Bayley. The ladder match between the two saw interruptions from Damage Control members Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky but Belair showcased her brute force and took down the duo with a KOD (Kiss of Death). She then went to do the same against Bayley, slamming her against the ladder, before winning the match.

WWE Extreme Rules other results:

Ronda Rousey defeats Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Karrion Kross pins Drew McIntyre in Strap Match

The Brawling Brutes beat Imperium in a Donnybrook match

