Brock Lesnar's 'Free Agent' status shocks WWE Universe as Draft continues on Raw

The WWE Draft continued on Monday night on "Raw," and it was an exciting evening filled with surprises and drama. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque kicked off the show, setting some ground rules before revealing the first-round picks for the evening.

Brock Lesnar's newfound freedom impacts the landscape of both "Raw" and "SmackDown" in the coming weeks. (Image Credit: WWE)

However, before the drafting started, he made a surprising announcement, revealing that Brock Lesnar had "renegotiated his status as a free agent," making him eligible to appear on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" going forward.

This announcement shook the WWE Universe, and Lesnar is undoubtedly the most notable name among the free agents. He now joins a group that includes Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Omos alongside his manager MVP, and Von Wagner. It will be interesting to see how Lesnar's newfound freedom impacts the landscape of both "Raw" and "SmackDown" in the coming weeks.

While Lesnar's status as a free agent was the highlight of the evening, there were other exciting moments during the draft. Among them was the selection of Roman Reigns as the first pick for "SmackDown." The Universal Champion's dominance over the WWE roster in recent months has been unparalleled, and it's clear that the "SmackDown" brand wants to continue to build around him.

On the other side, "Raw" selected Bobby Lashley as their first pick, adding another powerhouse to their already impressive roster. Lashley has been on a roll lately, and it's clear that "Raw" sees him as a valuable asset moving forward.

As the draft continued, other big wrestling figures were selected, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. While some wrestlers stayed put on their respective brands, others were forced to switch sides, leading to some exciting new matchups in the coming weeks and months.

But it wasn't just the draft that had the WWE Universe buzzing on Monday night. Lesnar is set to battle "Raw" star Cody Rhodes on coming Saturday at Backlash, and the lead-up to their encounter has been filled with drama. Rhodes is looking for revenge after Lesnar decimated him with a series of suplexes and F5s during the "Raw" after WrestleMania. The two have been separated by security guards in the weeks since, with Rhodes labeling Lesnar a coward.

Rhodes had yet to lose a match since returning to WWE in April 2022 until his championship bout against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. Lesnar, on the other hand, following a series of back-and-forth matches with Lashley, is coming off a win against Omos at "The Showcase of the Immortals."