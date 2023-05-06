Cody Rhodes reveals why he wasn't a part of WWE 2K22 game

Cody Rhodes is the one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE today. Due to his massive popularity, The American Nightmare has been included in WWE 2K23 game.

Cody Rhodes(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But fans of the superstar were quite surprised when they saw that Rhodes wasn't a part of WWE 2K22 game. In an interaction with ComicBook Nation, Rhodes revealed that he was responsible for his omission from WWE 2K22 game. He highlighted that he wanted to be a part of the game only after reaching peak stardom with his character 'The American Nightmare'.

ALSO READ| NBA Eastern Conference semifinals: Joel Embiid sends hard-hitting advice for teammate James Harden ahead of game 4

"I'm very hands-on. I'd even go as far as saying I won't put the heat on 2K for me not being in the game initially, and then waiting until the modern iteration for it to happen. The reason is that I'm very particular about 'The American Nightmare,' the whole concept of it, something I built while I was away," said Rhodes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And you know people are going to fully immerse themselves in it, they're familiar with it, they respect it, and they only want to, kind of further give it the signal boost that somebody like 2K can do. It just takes time, and I was one of the reasons it took so much time. So if anybody had any problems, it was more me than it was 2K, in the sense that I want to make sure it's done correctly," he added.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will lock horns with The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in the main event at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar got started when The Beast Incarnate betrayed The American Nightmare in a proposed tag team match against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa on Raw after WrestleMania 39. Lesnar faked friendship with Rhodes and then turned against him, brutally thrashing him in the ring. Since then, the duo have also been involved in few confrontations before their high voltage Backlash fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}