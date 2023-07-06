Damian Priest picks ‘big star’ as dream Money in the Bank cash-in among former WWE wrestlers

Damian Priest is on cloud nine, having become Mr. Money in the Bank by winning the men's ladder match at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank recently held in London, England.

Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank by winning the men's ladder match at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank recently held in London, England.(WWE)

In an interaction on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday, Priest responded to a question from a Twitter user. The fan had asked him "If you could cash-in on any former champion, who would you pick?. In response to the question, Priest explained why he would have loved to cash-in on former WWE superstar wrestler Stone Cold.

"I would say at his peak when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin? I don't know, that just seems wild to me. Stone Cold Steve Austin just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then briefcase across the skull, 1-2-3 new champ," said Priest.

Priest also talked about his recent confrontation with Finn Balor on Monday night Raw. On Monday, during the one-to-one fight between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins, Priest had intervened. He came very close to cashing in with the Money in the Bank contract but while he was about to do so, Balor suddenly came out of nowhere and had a brawl with Rollins. Later, Rollins left the arena.

"Yeah, that was one of those situations, miscommunication, you know? We hadn't talked to Finn and we weren't sure if I was going to actually cash in, but obviously Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it. In the moment, Dom was like, 'You should do it (cash in) right now'. So he gave me the briefcase and I thought about it, I was like you know what, maybe I shouldn't wait, maybe I'll do this right now," said Priest.

