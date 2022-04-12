Former WWE star The Rock lands in trouble as US football star Megan Rapinoe threatens legal action

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found himself caught in an unwanted situation as footballers of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) fired shots against the former WWE superstar concerning the promotion of XFL and it's logo.

The footballers took to Twitter to point out the similarities between the new logo of XFL and TogetherXR’s branding.

TogetherXR is a company created by Megan Rapinoe, a leading figure of the USWNT, who also was among the most active participants to demand for equal pay for the women's football team. She had started the company with her wife Sue Bird and her USWNT teammate Alex Morgan, snowboarder Chloe Kim, and swimmer Simone Manuel to promote youngsters challenge conventional role for women in the society.

Meanwhile, XFL is the American Football League, which The Rock had recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Soon after the former WWE star revealed the logo, he was called out for “imitating” and Rapinoe even threatened a legal action against the former WWE superstar.

Sharing a screenshot of the XFL's branding announcement on LinkedIn, Rapinoe wrote: "Welp, this is awkward. Only thing The Rock and XFL are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. TOGETHXR got this on locked boys."

Apart from her, here are tweets from her teammate Morgan and her wife Bird:

Meanwhile, TogethXR also released an official statement in this regard.

“TogethXR and its co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that uplifts women in sports and culture. We were disheartened to see the announcement of the XFL’s new branding and logo, which has striking similarities to our own."

“It’s our mission to weave representation and equality into all that we do, which is why we’ve issued a legal notice to the XFL highlighting our concerns," it read.

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed on Instagram that they have issued a legal notice.