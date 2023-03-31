'He's endearing…': Roman Reigns lavishes praise on former ‘The Bloodline’ member

Roman Reigns is set to defend Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.In the lead up to the Show of Shows, one wrestler who has headlined the event with his rivalry against Reigns and Co., is Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns(Twitter)

As per a recent ESPN article, Reigns has weighed in on Zayn's work while he was a member of The Bloodline. Reigns went on to praise the former 'Honorary Uce' for his contribution to the storyline.

“I was entertained by him when he did the Jackass stuff and really respected the way he navigated that creative [process]," said Reigns.

“I believe I can do work of this level with… other guys, they’d just be different. It wouldn’t be the same. It would be a different character, a different angle, a different layer. Nobody would be able to be the ‘Honorary Uce’ other than Sami Zayn," added The Tribal Chief.

Reigns further talked about how Zayn was an endearing character.

"He's endearing in that way where you want something good for him. Even if he doesn't deserve it, you still want it for him," said Reigns.

Zayn was a member of the Bloodline until 2023 Royal Rumble and was lovingly referred to as 'Honorary Uce'. His fallout with Reigns and Co. happened at the event when he was asked to prove his loyalty to the group by beating Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Zayn had refused to obey Reigns' order and turned up against him instead, slamming the chair on The Tribal Chief. Reigns and Zayn had then squared off in a one-on-one fight at 2023 Elimination Chamber in which The Tribal Chief had prevailed.

Meanwhile, Zayn has teamed up with Kevin Owens. The duo will lock horns with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title on the first night of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1.