Sami Zayn reveals why he initially joined forces with the Bloodline

Sami Zayn along with Kevin Owens will lock horns with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title on the first night of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1. Sami Zayn; Roman Reigns(Twitter)

Zayn who was a member of The Bloodline headed by Roman Reigns and left the superstar group after he betrayed The Tribal Chief at 2023 Royal Rumble. The former Honorary Uce had refused to follow Reigns' order of slamming Owens with a steel chair after KO got defeated in a one-on-one match in the event.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Zayn delved into the reason which caused him to join forces with The Bloodline. The Master Strategist shared that his defeat at the hands of Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38, was the trigger that prompted him to make the decision.

"My stuff with Knoxville had to happen to kind of be the linchpin, the launching pad for the whole thing [with The Bloodline]," said Zayn.

Zayn further added that he wanted redemption and to earn back respect after the humiliating loss against Knoxville and he thought The Bloodline would help him achieve that.

"My whole thing was like, man, I've been humiliated, and I need to recover. I need respect, and this is how I get respect. So that's the logical direction -- to go to The Bloodline," added the former Honorary Uce.

Meanwhile, Zayn has teamed up with Kevin Owens now, in a bid to dismantle and destroy The Bloodline. After leaving Reigns and Co., Zayn had squared off against the Tribal Chief in a one-on-one battle at 2023 Elimination Chamber. But Reigns had defeated Zayn in front of his home crowd and reinforced his supremacy in the WWE Universe. After Zayn's defeat, The Bloodline members had ganged up to beat and humiliate the former Honorary Uce, leading to his increased bitterness against the group.