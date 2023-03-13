Hulk Hogan reacts to Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame is one of the greatest honours that a wrestler can get. On Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, superstar wrestler Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee to the Hall Of Fame in 2023. And ever since then, the buzz is about who would be the other wrestlers to get the honour this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan reacted to the news of Rey's induction on his YouTube channel on Sunday. Hogan pointed out that Rey was very deserving to the get the respect.

ALSO READ| UFC President reacts to recent scuffle between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather

"You know Maniacs, I was watching the WWE the other night and I was real curious who the first inductee to the 2023 Hall of Fame was. Oh my gosh, it's Rey Mysterio! No one is more deserving! A champion, a great man, a great father, and a great husband! He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame! For years and years and years he's carried the torch. But then I thought, you know... who could be next? Who could be just as deserving?," said Hogan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two-time Hall Of Famer further backed former WWE tag team The Rougeau Brothers to receive the honour.

"My first thought was, one of the greatest tag teams of all times, The Rougeau Brothers! Jacques Rougeau brother and his brother Raymond Rougeau! Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame! I'm voting for them! Hopefully, they'll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame! Man, I just think it might happen, I've got a really good feeling about that one brother!," said Hogan.

Hogan calls his fans Hulkamaniacs and he played a pivotal role in the rise of the wrestling business. He won six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and his own animated series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}