UFC President reacts to recent scuffle between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather

Published on Mar 12, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather engaged in a verbal tussle outside the venue of Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat match on Wednesday.

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather engaged in a verbal tussle outside the venue of Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat match on Wednesday. Paul accused Mayweather of ambusing him with a gang of supporters with the intention of beating him.

A video of the confrontation between the two stars went viral on social media. In the video, Paul was seen running away from the venue in an attempt to escape the perpetrators allegedly led by Mayweather.

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the entire matter. In an interaction with TMZSports, White doubted the genuiness of the scuffle and went on to label it as a staged video.

“I just can’t see Floyd doing that. I think Floyd rolling up on somebody and doing that, that’s just it’s not Floyd’s style. It’s not really his personality right. I thought it was skit,” said White.

“I’m not buying it. When was the last time you saw Floyd Mayweather act like a thug and roll up on somebody with 50 people? That’s just not what Floyd does. Yeah, I’m not buying it,” he added.

Speculations are high that it was an attempt by Mayweather to drum up interest for a potential fight between him and Paul. The two stars share history of animosity between them as in 2021, Paul had famously snatched a baseball hat from Mayweather’s head following a press conference promoting the retired boxer’s exhibition bout against his brother Logan Paul. Mayweather accompanied by his security team, then chased Paul and his entourage, causing a melee in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Paul had taken to Twitter and asked Mayweather if he really wanted a one-on-one fight between them. He had tweeted "Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night".

