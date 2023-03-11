Home / Sports / Others / LeBron James endorses Sacramento Kings' Mike Brown for NBA Coach of the Year award

LeBron James endorses Sacramento Kings' Mike Brown for NBA Coach of the Year award

Published on Mar 11, 2023 07:00 PM IST

In just his first stint as coach for the NBA team Sacramento Kings, Brown has brought them on the threshold of a first playoff berth in 16 seasons. Also, Kings are currently at the second spot in the standings for western conference.

LeBron James (USA TODAY Sports)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

LeBron James has endorsed Mike Brown for the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year award. In just his first stint as coach for the NBA team Sacramento Kings, Brown has brought them on the threshold of a first playoff berth in 16 seasons. Also, Kings are currently at the second spot in the standings for western conference.

Kings have won 39 of their matches and lost 26 in the ongoing season. James made the endorsement for Brown in reply to a tweet from Legion Hoops. The official Twitter account of Legion Hoops had tweeted "We can all agree that Mike Brown is hands down the Coach of the Year right?He’s got the Kings playing like DAWGS."

ALSO READ| WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn fight the Usos, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus win qualifier and more

In reply, James commented "HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!!".

Interestingly, Brown served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2005-06 season and also through the 2009-10 season and again during the 2013-14 season. He thus coached James for five of the first seven years of his career. Brown then joined Warriors as an assistant coach and squared off against James and the Cavaliers in four straight NBA Finals through 2015-2018 .

Meanwhile, James is currently out of action due to a foot injury which he had sustained during LA Lakers match against Dallas Mavericks two weeks ago. He is speculated to return to action soon as he won't need a surgery to recover from his injury.

nba lebron james
