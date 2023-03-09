'If you wanna fight 1 on 1, let's run it': Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather after recent altercation at NBA game

Cleveland Cavaliers overpowered Miami Heat by 104-100 on Wednesday. In individual performances, Cavaliers' Darius Garland outshined Heat's Jimmy Butler as the former scored 25 points in a winning cause.

However, what grabbed fans' attention was an altercation between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather which happened outside the Miami-Dade Arena following the game. Sports website TMZ posted a video of the confrontation between the two stars and it went viral on social media.

As per reports, Paul made a run from the venue as he had just a security guard to protect him if things turned nasty.

Later, Paul took to Instagram and informed fans about the incident.

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they’re like, ‘So what’s up? what’s all that talk now?’ Paul said on Instagram.

"I'm like, first of all, What did I say to you Flyod?. I just took your hat and you are still mad about it. Come on ! bro and then fifty dudes literally start showing, rounding me, they trying to jump on me," he added.

Paul was referring to the incident in 2021 when he had famously taken off a baseball hat from Mayweather’s head following a press conference promoting the retired boxer’s exhibition bout against Logan Paul. The incident had nearly caused a brawl as Mayweather went after Paul for retrieving the hat off his head.

Paul even went on to challenge Mayweather in the video and wrote "If you wanna fight 1 on 1 let's run it".

Paul also took to Twitter and wrote "Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night".

Fans are eagerly waiting for a response from Mayweather to Paul's latest boastful challenge.