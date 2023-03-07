John Cena set to fight in WrestleMania 39, check out updated Match Card

The show of Shows- WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away now. With every passing week, some new revelations about the biggest event in WWE is becoming clear.

On Monday night RAW, John Cena marked a return and received a rousing welcome from the WWE Universe. Cena was challenged to a WrestleMania match by reigning US Champion Austin Theory, which he reluctantly accepted. Official Website of WWE has added John Cena vs Austin Theory to the match card for Wrestle Mania 39.

Recently, Theory had retained his US Championship title by emerging victorious in the 2023 Elimination Chamber. He had surpassed Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Seth "Freakin" Rollins to win the match.

But Theory will face a much bigger opponent in Cena who is considered to be one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time, having 16 World Titles, five United States Championships and two Royal Rumble victories to his name.

Here is the updated match card for WrestleMania 39 which is set to take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in USA. The event will be hosted by The Miz.

Confirmed Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Among all matches, fans are most eagerly waiting for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match between Roman Reigns and 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns recently completed 900 days as the Universal Champion which has heightened the stakes considerably.