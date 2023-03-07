Watch: Jey Uso betrays Sami Zayn on WWE RAW, joins The Bloodline in beating him

WWE fans received a major shock on Monday night RAW as Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn and joined hands with the Bloodline to beat the Master Strategist.

On Monday night in WWE, Jimmy Uso locked horns with Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match. Zayn managed to beat Jimmy while the other Uso brother, Jey watched the bout unfold from the sidelines. After Jimmy's loss, Jey first hugged Zayn and gave a fake signal to the fans as if he was uniting with the former Bloodline member. But in a dramatic turnaround, Jey then launched an attack on Zayn and dragged him into the ring where he allied with Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in beating the former Honorary Uce.

Here is the video of the moment when Jey betrays Zayn.

Interestingly, while Zayn was being beaten by Jey and the Bloodline, American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made a sudden entry to save the Master Strageist. Rhodes came to the rescue of Zayn, causing the Bloodline to retreat.

In earlier episodes on WWE, Jey had mainted his distance from the Bloodline's vengeful actions against Zayn. It had first started during the 2023 Royal Rumble match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns where Zayn had betrayed The Tribal Chief by refusing to follow his command of beating KO with a steel chair. Following that when the Bloodline had viciously slammed Zayn, Jey had chosen to walk away from the scene.

Again during the 2023 Elimination Chamber match, Reigns prevailed over Zayn in a one-on-one clash and then the Bloodline joined hands in beating the former Honorary Uce. Once again, Jey had refused to follow The Tribal Chief's order of slamming a steel chair on Zayn.