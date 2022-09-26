'I would love to wrestle...': Impact Wrestling star Heath Slater namedrops WWE Hall of Famer as 'dream opponent'

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Heath Slater is fondly remembered for his short yet epic segment with Brock Lesnar when the Beast Incarnate sent the ex-Nexus member to Suplex-city back in 2016. Lesnar ended his one-off promo with Slater by performing a signature German suplex followed by a deadly F-5 on Raw. Slater, who burst on the scene as a rookie on NXT’s inaugural season, has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, the self-proclaimed 'One-Man Band' namedropped a World Championship Wrestling (WCW) legend when he was quizzed about his dream opponent. The Impact Wrestling star revealed that he would love to wrestle with The Icon - Sting. Often hailed as the ‘The Franchise of WCW’, Sting headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

“I have to go with my favourite of all time, that I haven't got the chance to step in the ring with at the moment - it will be Sting. I would love to wrestle Sting. I got to wrestle with a lot of legends in my career - a lot of the older guys that I come up watching. But I never got to get in the ring with Sting yet. And Sting is the one you know that I always wanted to get my hands on a little bit,” Slater told Hindustan Times.

During his WWE stint, Slater tagged up with Rhyno and the duo became the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Slater was also forced to go one-on-one with The Man Beast in a 'loser gets fired' match when he was on Monday Night Raw. Talking about his camaraderie with Rhyno, Slater asserted that he considers the Man Beast as one of the greatest tag team partners he ever had in his bittersweet wrestling career.

“Rhyno is up there in the No.1 spot, I have a lot of tag team partners, I've been in many factions. You know I had people watch my back and try to stab it also. It's been 7 years now since we have been buddies. The good thing about Rhyno is that whenever he is your friend, he always has your back. He has got your back no matter what and it's awesome from the Man Beast - I mean the dude is the size of a medium refrigerator (Laughs). I rate Rhyno right up there. He is one of the best tag partners I have had and he is a very good friend of mine,” Slater added.

