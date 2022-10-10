Rob Van Dam reacts to Seth Rollins tribute to WWE Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules saw Seth Rollins pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD). The 'Visionary', who tapped out against Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit match at the premium event in Philadelphia, was seen wearing an attire, which looked heavily inspired by RVD. Not just that he also performed a Five-Star Frog Splash from the top of the cage during the course of the event, a renowned move of the former ECW champion.

While fans were quick to draw similarities between the two, RVD himself reacted to the gesture by Rollins. Responding to a fan's tweet on the same, RVD posted 'shifty eyes' emoticons.

INTERVIEW | 'He ain't no Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart; that's me': Seth Rollins explains why Roman Reigns is 'far beyond his abilities'

Responding to another tweet, where a fan asked RVD to share his thoughts on Rollins' attire, the former WWE superstar reacted: “Looks familiar”.

It was the first instance of WWE introducing a Fight Pit match at a premium event, which was officiated by UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

Both Rollins and Riddle have been engaged in a storyline, which saw things getting personal. The two had also met at the Clash at the Castle last month, which was won by Rollins. However, this time it was Riddle, who came out of the ring smiling.

It will be interesting to see if the rivalry between the two continues, with many expecting Rollins to retaliate soon following his loss. In fact, Rollins has completely blacked out his Twitter and Instagram profiles following the result at Extreme Rules.

