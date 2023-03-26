Roman Reigns is on verge of achieving two incredible milestones before and after WrestleMania 39

One of the questions that is plaguing many fans is whether Roman Reigns would be able to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 39. On April 2, 2023, Reigns will lock horns with 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in a bid to defend the title.

Roman Reigns

Ahead of the The Show Of Shows, Reigns is on the brink of creating history as he is certain to achieve a major milestone. On March 29, The Tribal Chief will complete 1200 days without being pinned.

The last time Reigns' shoulders were kept down for the three-count was by Baron Corbin, who defeated The Head Of The Table at the November 2019 TLC premium live event. However, Reigns has suffered technically since then, with his teammates taking the falls in tag bouts.

If Reigns successfully retains the title at The Showcase Of The Immortals, he will be on the verge of creating another record. As on March 26, 2023, The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship Title for 938 days. Come May 27, he would complete 1000 days as the champion if he remains undefeated till then.

Reigns had won the Universal Championship title by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at the August 2020 Payback show. He had then unified the Universal Championship with the WWE title after surpassing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Rhodes has vowed to defeat The Tribal Chief and dismantle his group The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39. In recent episode of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare predicted that The Bloodline members would desert Reigns when he gets defeated at The Show Of Shows.