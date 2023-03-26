UFC San Antonio Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Vera and other decisions

UFC fight night in San Antonio got concluded with much fanfare on Saturday. In the main event of the night, world No.3 Marlon Vera was defeated by world No.5 Cory Sandhagen by split decision. Sandhagen won 49-46, 50-45 and 47-48 at the end of five rounds. Cory Sandhagen (50-45, 49-46) defeated Marlon Vera in bantamweight (48-47) by split decision on UFC fight night in San Antonio(Twitter)

In the co-main event, world no.3 Holly Holm overpowered world no.6 Yana Santos in women bantamweight by unanimous decision. Holm won by 30-26, 30-27, 30-27 at the end of three rounds.

ALSO READ| LA Lakers' LeBron James comeback prospects increase, gets upgraded to doubtful for Sunday game against Chicago Bulls

Here are all the results from UFC fight night in San Antonio.

Preliminary Card Results

Victor Altamirano defeated Vinicius Salvador in flyweight category by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

CJ Vergara surpassed Daniel Lacerda in flyweight category by TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 2

Trevin Giles (29-28, 29-28) overcame Preston Parsons in welterweight category by split decision (29-28)

Lucas Alexander decimated Steven Peterson in featherweight category by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Main Card Results

Daniel Pineda decimated Tucker Lutz in featherweight category by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2

Albert Duraev (29-28, 29-28) defeated Chidi Njokuani (29-28) in middleweight category by split decision

Maycee Barber (29-28, 30-27) overcame Andrea Lee (29-28) in women flyweight by split decision

Nate Landwehr routed Austin Lingo by submission (rear-naked choke) in featherweight category at 4:11 of Round 2

Holly Holm overpowered Yana Santos in women bantamweight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Cory Sandhagen (50-45, 49-46) defeated Marlon Vera in bantamweight (48-47) by split decision

The next big event in UFC calendar is UFC 287 which will be held on Saturday, April 8. In the main event, Alex Pereira is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya.