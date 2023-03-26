LA Lakers' LeBron James comeback prospects increase, gets upgraded to doubtful for Sunday game against Chicago Bulls

The much-awaited return of LeBron James to action in NBA, is not far away. Come this Sunday, The King might take part in the LA Lakers' game against Chicago Bulls. On Saturday, LA Lakers announced that James had been upgraded from out to doubtful for the Sunday's game. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James(AP)

James has been out of action since his foot injury which he suffered during LA Lakers' match against Dallas Mavericks on February 26. Since then, the Lakers star had been working out hard in a bid to recover and mark his comeback to the court.

In James' absence, Lakers have won eight games and lost five. On Friday, they beat Oklahoma City Thunder by 116-111 and reached .500 Pct for the first time all season. Lakers are currently at the eighth position in the standings for Western Conference. In total, they have won 37 games this season and lost as many.

On Friday in an interaction to the media, Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided insight into the recovery progress of their superstar James.

"Progressing as normal," said Lakers coach Darvin.

"Just doing the work that needs to be done for him to get his foot all the way together," he added.

While James has been away, Anthony Davis has risen up to the occasion for the team. The 30-year-old is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. On Friday's win against Oklahoma, Davis was the major contributor as he finished with 37 points, 15 rebounds and one assist. He has been well supported by D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley in James' absence.

Meanwhile, James has now been out of action for 27 games this season. He is tied for the highest number of games he's missed in a season in his career due to injury.