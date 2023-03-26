List of wrestlers set to take part in 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania

On Friday night episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that there will be the ninth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week. The high-voltage match will take place on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX and will air on next Friday night. WWE have announced that there will be the ninth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week. (Twitter/@WWEonFOX)

Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss have been the eight winners in the past.

For the ninth edition, WWE has announced a list of 28 superstars who would be battling out in the ring for laying their hands on the coveted trophy. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is being held every year since 2014. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it was not held that year.

Here is the list of all wrestlers who are set to take part in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, next week on WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar Joaquin Wilde Cruz Del Toro Mace Mansoor Karl Anderson Luke Gallows Shelton Benjamin Cedric Alexander Angel Humberto Ashante “Thee” Adonis “Top Dolla” AJ Francis Johnny Gargano Dexter Lumis Butch Ridge Holland Dolph Ziggler Mustafa Ali Rick Boogs Elias Xavier Woods LA Knight Bobby Lashley Karrion Kross Baron Corbin Bronson Reed Madcap Moss