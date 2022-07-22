'He ain't no Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart; that's me': Seth Rollins explains why Roman Reigns is 'far beyond his abilities'

The journey of Seth Rollins in WWE has been nothing short of exciting. What started as a member of the pro-wrestling industry's most celebrated faction - The Shield, evolved into WWE's finest talent in the current roster. His impressive CV has seen him slay ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar, and it also includes multiple wins over former Shield brother Roman Reigns, who is currently the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rollins, who has experienced the glory of being the Universal Champion himself, is now engaged with mid-roster talent. But there's no room for complacency in ‘The Architect’ and the WWE star fancies his chances of scaling back to the top. In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, the superstar gave fans a teaser of what future has in store, which undoubtedly looks very exciting.

"I mean who knows who's gonna be the champion at that point? (after SummerSlam). Obviously, it could be Roman, it could be Brock, doesn't really matter to me. I've beaten both of them. I've beaten them both at the same time. So whoever's the champ. I'm gonna call my way back up to the top and get another opportunity at the WWE Universal heavyweight championship,” said Rollins.

Since Reigns' famous WrestleMania win over Lesnar, which saw the former unify the Universal title and WWE championship, the 'Head Of The Table’ has been unstoppable. However, Xavier Woods did manage to sneak a win against the champ in one of the main events of SmackDown, and the only one else to achieve the same at a bigger stage is Rollins.

While nothing has been officially announced between the two, Rollins is waiting for an opportunity to settle some “unfinished business” and fans will have to wait for the “marquee" match.

"I live inside his head (Reigns) rent free. So whether or not he's champion after SummerSlam, there is definitely going to be another Rollins-Reigns match down the road. We have a lot of unfinished business, but most importantly, anytime you see Rollins versus Reigns on the marquee. You know there's gonna be money involved, you know it's gonna be big business. So when we get back to it, it's gonna be huge, it always will. This industry, this generation is ours for the last ten years now. And so time is near to get this one,” said Rollins.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins: Who's better - the big question

While both the superstars have carved their own legacy in the WWE industry, Rollins at times has been vocal about him being the superior between the two Shield members. It becomes more evident if we take a look at his reaction to an article on New York Post comparing the two.

While the tweet was just a sentence, we asked Rollins to elaborate more on the subject. “My track record speaks for itself. If you just look at the last, I don't know 10 years of our career, you're going to see who's put on better matches. Who's elevated their opponents. Who's more versatile. There's no question that I'm far beyond his abilities when it comes to doing different things inside the ring, different styles, and I can do more than one promo. I don't just sit there and stare and scowl at the camera. I've got range.

"I'm not taking anything away from Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns one of the most dominant competitors in the history of our industry. The run that he's on right now is a champion is unprecedented in the modern era. The amount of WrestleMania he's main evented it's incredible. He is statuesque man. He has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan, a John Cena. But he ain't no Shawn Michaels. He ain't no Eddie Guerrero. He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me. So I'm always gonna have that chip on my shoulder. I'm always gonna think that I'm the best in the business. And if that means Roman Reigns is one behind me, then that's how it's gotta be.”

SummerSlam predictions: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

WWE fans will once again witness the two Goliath clashing to become the supreme leader at the upcoming pay-per-view event SummerSlam. Reigns had managed to pinfall ‘The Beast’ at WrestleMania but the stakes will be much higher this time. They will be locked in Last Man Standing action, which Rollins presumes to be a "50-50 crap shoot".

“You know it's last man standing match, which makes it a lot different than a regular contest. Regular contest there's disqualifications, count outs, submissions, pin falls only for three count. Now you gotta make a man stay down for 10 seconds, count of 10. And that is not gonna be an easy feat for either of these guys. Honestly, I don't know if I've ever seen Brock Lesnar on his back for 10 seconds. So I do think that the momentum swings in his favor, the unfortunate issue is that there are no rules in this match. So Roman can really do whatever he wants. He can use whoever he wants. Not saying he will, just saying he could and that puts Brock at a bit of a disadvantage. So there's a lot of things that can swing either way here on this one. It's a 50-50 crap shoot. But if I had to pick, if I had to make a choice, I'd say Roman Reigns is gonna walk out Nashville as the champion still.”

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 31st July from 5:30 am (IST).