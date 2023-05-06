‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes vows to conquer ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar to claim his kingdom at Backlash

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPaurush Omar
May 06, 2023 10:50 AM IST

The stage is set for an epic showdown between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at WWE's Backlash event

In a fiery speech to the live crowd in San Juan, “The American Nightmare” declared his intention to defeat “The Beast Incarnate” and claim his spot in “The Kingdom.” Rhodes referred to Lesnar as a gatekeeper standing in his way and revealed that he was afraid of the dominant wrestler. However, he promised to bring the pain and leave Puerto Rico with a victory over Lesnar.

American Nightmare Cody Rhodes (left) vows to dethrone Brock Lesnar.

If Rhodes wins, he could earn a shot at wrestling Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But if he fails, there's still the new World Heavyweight Championship to fight for, which Reigns isn't eligible to wrestle for.

Meanwhile, Triple H announced a world heavyweight championship tournament that will take place across both brands, starting after Backlash. The winners from Raw and SmackDown will face each other at Night of Champions to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Cody Rhodes fulfill his promise and conquer Brock Lesnar at Backlash? Can he claim his spot in “The Kingdom” and go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship? Fans will have to tune in to find out!

The wrestling world eagerly anticipates the outcome of the Rhodes-Lesnar match, which could set the tone for future WWE events.

