The Rock's lovely video with fans goes viral, former WWE star reacts

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is known for his amiable personality. The Rock effortlessly gets along with fans and loves spreading happiness to his well wishers.

Screengrab from the video(X(formerly Twitter)/@TheRock)

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and shared a video of himself casually meeting a group of fans on a bus while he was driving by in his SUV. The Rock cheerfully greeted the fans and also got selfies clicked with them. In the video, surprised fans can be heard saying, "Oh! my God" as The Rock greets them. During the brief meet-up, The Rock fist bumped with a young kid on the bus.

"Hey y’all seen the Rock in this hood? If you Hollywood visitors ever see a big ol’ pick up truck, rolling up on your tour bus - don’t be afraid, it’s just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun. Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house (this kinda stuff is always the best part of fame ~ lots of happy faces;)," wrote The Rock while sharing the video.

The video struck a chord with his fans on social media. Here are some of the reactions to the adorable video.

"That’s only one [of] the reasons why the Rock is who he is. THE MAN!! @TheRock," wrote former WWE referee Mike Chioda.

"Love this !They are so excited!," wrote a fan.

"Look I am traveling to Beverly hills I hope I get so lucky to be able to run into you on one of these tours," commented another fan.

"‌I love how you are always spreading a little positivity everywhere you go. If we all did this every day the world would be a better place to live in for sure," posted another person.

"I love you as a person but if I drive by that van and said hello, they’d have the same reaction because it’s a party bus. It’s meant to be excited when you see and speak to other drivers. People just love connecting. But you are the peoples champ, nonetheless," commented a fifth fan.

Recently, The Rock marked his appearance in WWE after a long time. He appeared on the September 15, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

