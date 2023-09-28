News / Sports / Others / Damian Lillard moves to Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team deal

Damian Lillard moves to Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team deal

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 28, 2023 11:57 AM IST

The move comes months after Damian Lillard had requested Portland Trail Blazers for a trade.

Seven-time All-NBA selection Damian Lillard is all set to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Lillard was part of a three-team deal which saw Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton move to the Portland Trail Blazers and Jusuf Nurkic, Keyon Johnson and Grayson Allen head to the Phoenix Suns. The move comes months after Lillard requested his former side the Blazers to be traded. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Lillard's 32.2 points per game is the most by a player to change sides in the following season.

Damian Lillard(AP)
Damian Lillard(AP)

Sharing his feelings about the move, Lillard revealed that he is “excited” for the next chapter. “The casuals won’t be addressed but the Trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter,” read a post shared by Lillard on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Damian Lillard had held talks with Portland Trail Blazers multiple times this offseason, asking for the lineup to be developed to a certain point where he can have a chance to fight for the championship. Though, the All-Star guard’s urge went in vain. So, it was not quite a surprise why the 33-year-old appeared to be frustrated with the Blazers’ lack of success in recent years.

The furthest the Blazers reached during Lillard’s association with them was the Western Conference finals four years back. The Blazers, however, had to face a defeat to the Golden State Warriors back then.

Lillard was, eventually, compelled to ask for a trade request with a desire of joining the Miami Heat. Lillard’s request came in July right after the Blazers decided to opt for one more guard, Scoot Henderson.

Having spent 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard succeeded in establishing himself as one of the finest guards in the NBA. Despite his sublime show during the last campaign, the Blazers failed to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks now appear to be one of the favourites to win the title this time, following Damian Lillard’s acquisition. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the roster, the Bucks will certainly be one of the strongest contenders this season to clinch the championship.

"Today is an exciting day for Milwaukee. When you have the rare opportunity to pair one of the premier NBA players with a highly versatile roster that has lofty goals, you go for it. And we're thrilled to welcome seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard to the Bucks,” Bucks president Peter Feigin and general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

There have been speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly making a move away from the Bucks. But now having roped in Damian Lillard, the Bucks can be confident of having the Greek Freak in their squad on a long-term basis.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out