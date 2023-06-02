‘Tough times…’: Roman Reigns posts emotional message for WWE fans on Twitter

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on cloud nine after completing a historic title run. On Saturday, May 27, The Tribal Chief had completed 1000 days as Universal Champion and is set to celebrate the fantastic milestone in the upcoming episode of Friday night SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (Twitter/@WWERomanReigns)

Ahead of SmackDown, Reigns took to Twitter and wrote a message for his fans. He posted "Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time.☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown."

Reigns had become the Universal Champion by defeating Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match in August 2020 at the Payback Premium Live Event. Since then, during his 1000 days historic reign, The Tribal Chief has surpassed challenges from Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and several other superstar wrestlers.

With his invincible run, Reigns has created several enemies and facing increased challenges. Recently, Reigns had teamed up with Solo Sikoa in order to win Undisputed Tag Team title against current champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. At Night of Champions 2023, Reigns-Sikoa lost to Owens-Zayn. However, more than the defeat what shocked fans was Jimmy Uso's attack on Reigns. Jimmy superkicked The Tribal Chief twice, thus exposing the long brewing rift within The Bloodline.

Reigns' manger Paul Heyman had seemingly indicated to fans that on upcoming episode of SmackDown, the incidents which happened at Night of Champions 2023 would be discussed.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC. We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," Heyman had tweeted.

WWE fans are eagerly waiting to see what plans Reigns have for the fate of The Bloodline as the group is on the verge of a collapse in the wake of recent betrayal by Jimmy.