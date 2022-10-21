Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall-of-Famer Kevin Nash, tragically dies at 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, on Friday, tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen was a musician and a poet and was Kevin and Tamara's only child. However, both the date and cause of death are not currently public information.

The news was broken on Twitter by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp who made an announcement from a representative of the Nash family. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time," it read.

Kevin had recently been doing a lot of podcasting. His series is named 'Kliq This' and runs on AdFreeShows.com, where Tristen has been working a lot. In fact, Kevin has often promoted a lot of his son's work on the podcast show as well.

Kevin's co-host, Sean Oliver, had shared a statement on Tristen after hearing the news of his death.

"I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be. The unfairness of our short time on earth rears it’s ugly head again & we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won’t try. I have his last text to me: “Love you man.” I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I’m gonna read it a lot more. #T," he wrote.

