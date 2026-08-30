Was Jacob Fatu fired by WWE? Viral statement fact checked as alleged ‘F-bomb’ at RAW taping sparks row

WWE wrestler Jacob Fatu has landed himself in controversy after a video, allegedly from the taping of RAW on August 28, Fridat at the Rocket Center in Cleveland went viral. Shared by the live audience at the taping, the video purportedly shows Jacob Fatu using foul language during the promo.

WWE wrestler Jacob Fatu. (Jacob Fatu/ Instagram)

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As of now, however, the details of the alleged incident are unclear, as the August 28 taping is set to air on August 31, Monday, at 8pm EDT. But the clip is massively viral, sparking an uproar among WWE fans, as no details about the incident have officially been released.

What Did Jacob Fatu Say?

According to the videos allegedly recorded by the audience at the taping on August 28. Based on the spoilers of the show available on social media, Fatu interrupted during the women's Intercontinental Championship match and delivers a heated promo.

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple social media accounts are claiming that Fatu went on to say "I'm going to dog walk all three of you m***********," as he announced the promo for the Fatu vs Royce Keys and group. Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price were the three members of the Out of the Mud (OTM) group Fatu was addressing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple social media accounts are claiming that Fatu went on to say "I'm going to dog walk all three of you m***********," as he announced the promo for the Fatu vs Royce Keys and group. Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price were the three members of the Out of the Mud (OTM) group Fatu was addressing. {{/usCountry}}

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According to those present at the taping, just as Fatu had dropped an "F-bomb," his mic was cut off.

Did WWE Fire Jacob Fatu Over Foul Language? Fact check

As the video of the incident started going viral on social media, and amidst the lack of information released by WWE through official channels, misinformation is taking hold and adding to the buzz around Sunday evening's episode.

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A false statement allegedly from WWE went viral on social media claiming that Jacob Fatu has been fined by the WWE for using foul language during Friday's taping. Ht.com can confirm that no such statement has been released by WWE.

"WWE would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and everyone who was offended by the recent actions and language of Jacob Fatu," the fake statement read. "The language used was inappropriate and did not reflect the standards WWE expects from its Superstars. Jacob Fatu has been made aware that such behavior will not be tolerated.

"As a result, Jacob Fatu has been fined by WWE for his conduct," it continued. "Jacob has taken responsibility for his actions and extends his sincere apologies to the WWE, our performers, employees, and anyone affected by his remarks. WWE remains committed to maintaining a professional and respectful environment while continuing to provide the entertainment our fans expect."

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Here's the statement:

The episode will air live on Netflix starting 8pm EDT on Monday, August 31.