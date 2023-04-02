Watch: Lil Uzi Vert sings 'Just Wanna Rock' to welcome the Usos at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 started off in emphatic fashion on April 1, Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA. On night one of the extravaganza, several superstar wrestlers were seen in action in very high-octane matches.

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert sang his hit song "Just Wanna Rock" on night one of WrestleMania 39. (Twitter)

It was a night involving high-profile celebrities too. American rapper Lil Uzi Vert sang his hit song "Just Wanna Rock" on night one of WrestleMania 39. The rapper welcomed The Usos into the arena before their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Watch the video of Lil Uzi Vert's performance:

After his performance, Lil Uzi Vert was interviewed backstage. He talked about he felt after performing on his song amidst so many WWE superstars.

"Oh ! My God, that feels really, really good. I can't believe I am here. I can't believe I saw so many people that I always wanted to see in my whole life. Like it's crazy, I can't believe it," said Vert.

In another celebrity appearance, American rapper Snoop Dogg drove Rey Mysterio to the arena, in a low rider in honour of former superstar wrestler Eddie Guerrero. In the much-awaited match of the night, Rey surpassed Dominik Mysterio in the father vs son fight.

In the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to lift the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day overpowered Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Seth Rollins conquered Logan Paul in a head-to-head fight. Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain his US Championship title. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch surpassed Damage CTRL in six-woman tag team match. The Street Profits defeated Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in WrestleMania Showcase match.