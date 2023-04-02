Watch: ‘Winner’ Seth Rollins cleverly makes Logan Paul knock down own friend KSI at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul in a head-to-head fight on night one of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. It was heartbreak for Paul who lost the bout on his birthday, at The Showcase of the Immortals. During the match, Paul's ally KSI was in the arena dressed as a 'Prime' drink bottle.(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)

Rollins superkicked Paul in mid air when his opponent tried to lauch himself on The Architect. He then grabbed the win by doing a curb stomp on Paul who had his shoulders pinned to the count of three.

During the match, Paul's ally KSI was in the arena dressed as a 'Prime' drink bottle. At one point, when Rollins was down on the announcer table, KSI came to the side and started mocking The Visionary while clicking pictures of a bruised and battered Rollins. Same moment, Paul climbed to the top rope in a bid to jump at Rollins. When Paul launched himself on to the announcer table, Rollins pulled KSI and Paul's friend got knocked down instead.

Watch the video here:

After Rollins win, Official Twitter account of WWE tweeted "#WrestleMania Redemption. Way to go, @WWERollins!

Paul and Rollins had been involved in heated exchange of words in the lead up to their one-on-one fight at WrestleMania 39. Rollins realised his vow of beating Paul at the grandest stage in front of a houseful 75,000 crowd.

Meanwhile, in the opening match of night one at The Show of Shows, Austin Theory retained his US Championship title with a controversial win over John Cena. The Cenation leader pinned Theory but the submission was not seen by the referee who was down after being hit. Minutes later, Theory won after landing a low blow on Cena and then pinning his opponent to the count of three.