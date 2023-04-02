Austin Theory retains US Championship title with controversial win over John Cena at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory surpassed John Cena to retain the US Championship title in night one opener at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. However, Theory's win got mired in controversy. Austin Theory surpassed John Cena to retain the US Championship title in night one opener at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. (Twitter)

In majority of the one-on-one fight against theory, Cena held the upper hand with several shoulder charges, taking his opponent down on many occasions. But Theory resorted to biting Cena on his ear in the early stages of the fight and gained advantage. But Cena turned the tables with his experience and skill. At one moment, Cena took down Theory, locked him in STF, thus forcing his opponent to tap down. Cena thought he had won the bout but the referee was down in the ring and couldn't see what had transpired.

Theory took advantage and landed a low blow on Cena which wasn't seen by the referee. Then Theory hit Cena and kept his shoulder on the mat to the count of three which was acknowledged by the referee. Theory thus won in a controversial manner.

Official Twitter account of WWE tweeted "IT'S THEORY'S TIME!@_Theory1 successfully retains the #USTitle against @JohnCena at #WrestleMania! #AndStill".

Meanwhile, the Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on night one.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night extravaganza which will end on Sunday, April 2. The main event of The Show of Shows will be headlined by Roman Reigns who will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.