Watch: Roman Reigns bullies Paul Heyman in ‘Goodfellas’ parody ad for WrestleMania 39, featuring The Bloodline members

WWE fans are eagerly looking forward to the biggest extravaganza in the calendar- WrestleMania 39. And one of the major driving forces behind that is superstar wrestler Roman Reigns who is undoubtedly one of the biggest celebrities in the WWE universe currently.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline recreated an iconic scene from the movie "Goodfellas" in a parody ad for WrestleMania 39.(Twitter/@WWEIndia)

WWE surely know how to bank on Reigns' popularity. On Monday night RAW, an advertisement featuring Reigns and The Bloodline was showcased in which the WWE superstars have recreated an iconic scene from the movie "Goodfellas", to promote WrestleMania 39.

In the funny advertisment, The Tribal Chief is seen bullying Paul Heyman for calling him 'funny'. Reigns asks Heyman "What do you mean I'm funny, do I sound funny to you ?". Heyman is then forced to explain himself while the Bloodline members are stunned into silence. Moments later, Heyman realises Reigns is not being serious and everyone bursts into laughter. The video has gone viral on social media.

Here is the video.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Enforcer Of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa locked horns with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. In the high-voltage encounter, Rhodes surpassed Sikoa, thus ending The Bloodline member's unbeaten streak. During the match, Sikoa held the upper hand for the most time but The American Nightmare turned the tables with his skillful moves and persistence. The Usos entered the arena in a bid to distract Rhodes but immediately Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came to the rescue and drove out the Uso brothers.

In the Showcase Of The Immortals, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns is set to lock horns with 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhodes. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.