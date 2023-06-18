‘We at war…’: Solo Sikoa reacts to upcoming tag team match against The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank

The Bloodline is has officially fallen apart after Jey Uso attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday night SmackDown. Earlier, at Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso had betrayed The Tribal Chief, superkicking him. With The Usos' rebellion, The Bloodline has shrunk down with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Reigns remaining as the only members.

Reigns will team up with Sikoa against Jey and Jimmy in a tag team match at Money in the Bank live event on Saturday, July 1. (Twitter)

The full blown conflict between The Usos and The Tribal Chief has led the WWE to fix an official match between the two factions. Reigns will team up with Sikoa against Jey and Jimmy in a tag team match at Money in the Bank live event on Saturday, July 1.

WWE took to Twitter and shared the news with the fans. "Welcome to The Bloodline Civil War. LIVE from London, England on Saturday, July 1st, @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa team up to take on The @WWEUsos at #MITB," tweeted WWE.

The official match announcemnt has built up excitement among the fans who are expecting a heated contest between the friends-turned-rivals.

Solo Sikoa reacted to the match booking and wrote "We at war now..followed by blood emoji". While The Bloodline's ship sails through rough waters, Sikoa is the one who has stood rock solid with the Tribal Chief.

At Night of Champions 2023, Sikoa had teamed up with Reigns in a bid to dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title. But Sikoa-Reigns had suffered a stunning defeat. With upcoming contest against The Usos, Reings is expected to leave no stone unturned as it's his respect on the line too.

Meanwhile, on Friday night SmackDown, after The Usos attacked Reigns, the crowd in the arena booed The Tribal Chief. The crowd kept chanting "You deserve it" while Reigns left the arena flanked by Heyman and Sikoa.

