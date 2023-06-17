‘Everyone thought I was…’: Dominik Mysterio opens up on his character in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most villainous wrestlers in WWE currently. His storyline involving conflict with own father, Rey Mysterio has been a smash hit and struck a chord with the viewers. He has been raking in good number of viewers through his gimmicks, hyperboles, exciting promos and high voltage matches. Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Dominik weighed in his "bad guy" character. The Judgement Day member talked about how he didn't want to be a babyface like his father. He explained that his villainous character comes naturally to him.

"I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this d**k. Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time," said Dominik.

The Judgement Day member highlighted how he prepared himself for the kind of character that he wanted to be. Dominik said he wanted to follow the footsteps of legends like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho.

"So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained, most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So it was always fun to kind of get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. RBIs is gonna be the one. I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that I grew up watching, that’s how I wanted to do it," added Dominik.

Dominik is currently a part of The Judgement Day which also includes Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The group is involved in a bitter tussle with Latino World Order(LWO) which includes Rey, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega.