Who is Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan's third wife?

Hulk Hogan, the legendary WWE icon, has tied the knot for the third time with his now-wife, Sky Daily. The couple's intimate wedding took place in Clearwater, Florida, and was a low-key affair attended by their closest family members, according to reports.

(Instagram/hulkhogan)

The ceremony was held at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, where their pastor, Aaron Filippone, officiated the wedding. The bride, Sky Daily, looked stunning in an elegant white wedding dress from Rue de Seine's bridal gown collection, complemented by 18-karat white gold earrings with 4-karat diamonds, a matching bracelet, and necklace. Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, opted for a traditional black tuxedo with a simple white corsage.

The couple exchanged rings valued at a whopping $500,000, capping off their memorable day. According to sources, the wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision, reflecting their desire for a small, intimate gathering to declare their love and commitment to each other.

While the guest list was limited to their children and closest family members, not everyone from the Hogan family attended. Brooke Hogan, the WWE champion's daughter from his first marriage, was unable to make it to the ceremony. However, Nick Hogan, Hogan's son from his first marriage, was in attendance with his partner Tana Lea.

Hogan and Sky Daily announced their engagement in July, and their journey to marriage was filled with love and excitement. They had been dating for over a year before Hogan popped the question, presenting Sky with a stunning six-carat diamond engagement ring worth $100,000.

Their love story began when they met at a friend's party, thanks to some encouragement from mutual friends. Hogan bought a round of drinks for everyone, catching Sky's attention. From there, their connection blossomed, leading to a whirlwind romance and an eventual engagement.

Hulk Hogan, known for his illustrious wrestling career, has now found happiness in his personal life with Sky Daily. The couple's wedding is a testament to their deep love and commitment to each other, marking a new chapter in Hogan's life.

As they embark on this journey together, Hogan and Sky Daily are living together in Hogan's $7 million waterfront mansion in Clearwater Beach, blending their families and sharing their lives. Hogan's past marriages may have ended, but this union with Sky Daily appears to be filled with love and promise for a brighter future.

