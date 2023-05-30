‘Roman Reigns has kept the art form alive’: Hulk Hogan lauds The Tribal Chief

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is to the current generation what the likes of Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Stone Cold were in their heydays. Reigns has completed 1000 days while holding the Universal Championship title, a feat which has shall remian etched in history books for a long time. Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns(File Photo)

Several experts and former wrestlers have praised Reigns in the past for becoming such a tall figure in WWE. The latest to join the bandwagon in appreciation of The Tribal Chief, is Hulk Hogan. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan lauded Reigns for continuing the legacy of wrestling in the classical way. He highlighted that unlike many present-day stars who make wrestling look choreographed, Reigns performs like an artist.

ALSO READ| ‘Lost the battle, won the war’: Sami Zayn takes cryptic dig at Roman Reigns after WWE Night of Champions 2023

"He's kept the art form alive. I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda like choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us," said Hogan.

Meanwhile, Reigns suffered loss in a tag team match with partner Solo Sikoa, against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions 2023. During the tag team clash, The Usos interfered and at one moment, they accidently hit Sikoa. The Usos' actions irked Reigns who insulted and pushed his group members. Reigns' actions resulted in Jimmy Uso attacking The Tribal Chief. Jimmy's attack played a big role in Reigns' loss against Owens-Zayn and caused him tremendous humiliation before the WWE Universe.

After Jimmy's betrayal of Reigns, rifts in The Bloodline have become evident. It remains to be seen whether The Tribal Chief will be able to keep the group together. However, it doesn't look likely that the bonhomie among The Bloodline members will return. Notably, after Jimmy's betrayal, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman tweeted: "Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC .We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown."