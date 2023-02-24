'Why isn't Brock Lesnar getting fired?': Ex-WWE writer questions Adam Pearce

Bobby Lashley was declared the winner against Brock Lesnar as the latter was disqualified for hitting a low blow in their Elimination Chamber match on Saturday last week. It didn't go down well with the fans who wanted a proper finish to the match after a strong fight between the two superstars.

In the Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar had hit the referee with a powerful F5 and then continued to beat Lashley with successive F5s after his disqualification. Some experts have been questioning Lesnar's actions and why he wasn't fired for the same.

Weighing on the entire episode, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has questioned the decision of not firing The Beast for his actions in the match.

"By the way, storyline-wise, when Bobby Lashley put his hands on an official, he got fired by you, Adam Pearce. Remember on Monday Night RAW? He was like, 'If you do it again, don't make me do this.' And the next week, he did it again and Adam Pearce goes, 'What are you doing, Bobby? You're fired!' Bobby got fired, so what's up? Why isn't Brock getting fired?," said the former WWE writer on Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

In the 2023 Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory retained his US championship. While in the women's match, Asuka emerged as the winner and booked her ticket to Wrestlemania where she will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. On the other hand, Edge and Beth Phoenix surpassed Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to win their mixed tag-team match. And in the much-hyped contest between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief emerged victorious.

Roman Reigns will now lock horns with Cody Rhodes in the blockbuster event WrestleMania39 in April this year.