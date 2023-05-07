WWE Backlash Live: Bad Bunny beats Damien Priest, Carlito back; all over to Bloodline vs Zayn, Owens and Riddle

WWE Wrestlemania Live: In what has turned out to be a chaotic Backlash, Bad Bunny continued his impressive run in the WWE, picking up a terrific win over Damien Priest which saw so many spots, interruptions and returns. Earlier, Seth Rollins defeated Omos and Austin Theory retained his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Besides, Bianca Belair hit the KOD to put an end to Iyo Sky's spirited performance. Also, the WWE Smackdown Women's Champions Rhea Ripley overcame a solid fight put up by Puerto Rico's own Zelina Vega.