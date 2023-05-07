WWE Backlash Live: Bad Bunny beats Damien Priest, Carlito back; all over to Bloodline vs Zayn, Owens and Riddle
WWE Wrestlemania Live: Seth Rollins and The Bloodline emerged victorious. All eyes now on Bad Bunny vs Damien Priest followed by Rhodes vs Lesnar in main event.
WWE Wrestlemania Live: In what has turned out to be a chaotic Backlash, Bad Bunny continued his impressive run in the WWE, picking up a terrific win over Damien Priest which saw so many spots, interruptions and returns. Earlier, Seth Rollins defeated Omos and Austin Theory retained his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Besides, Bianca Belair hit the KOD to put an end to Iyo Sky's spirited performance. Also, the WWE Smackdown Women's Champions Rhea Ripley overcame a solid fight put up by Puerto Rico's own Zelina Vega.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:34 AM
WWE Backlash Live: BAD BUNNY WINS! WHAT A PERFORMANCE
As we head back in the ring and both athletes try and get back in their feet, Bunny traps Priest in the Figure Four leg lock, a page out of the legendary Ric Flair's Playbook. And then goes after Priest's legs with a flurry of chair shots on the injured region. Finally, puts Priest out of his misery with a Bunny Destroyer. 1… 2… 3. Absolute Chaos the last 20 minutes.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:30 AM
WWE Backlash Live: CARLITO is back
It was only a matter of time before Finn Balor and Dominik interrupted the match since it's a street fight. To negate the odds, here comes Carlito. Yes, Carlito Caribbean Cool, who hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in years. Spits the apple on the face of Dominik as chaos breaks out. Savio Vega is here too, as is the Latino World Order. Pandemonium outside the ring.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:29 AM
WWE Backlash Live: WAIT! Bunny is back
Bad Bunny falls back on the weapons. Has Priest tied up near the posts and goes after his legs. Out comes the steel chair, but just when Bunny went after Priest's left leg, he pleaded for mercy. Call it a moment of weakness or whatever, but Bunny hesitated and it was enough for Priest to land a vicious kick on his face. Tables have turned again.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:24 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Priest plants Bunny from top of storage unit
Priest and Bunny were perched upon the top of those huge black boxes stationed in the audience and the Judgment Day member, from that height, drove Bunny down through the table. For a moment, both athletes looked knocked out but Priest managed to crawl his way back to his feet, while Bunny laid motionless.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:21 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Kendo stick breaks on Bunny's back
Enough of the funny games with Priest, who uses Bunny's own tactics against him. As Priest attempted to walk away, Bunny charged at him with a trash can but Priest was not going to have any of it. He blocked the offence and badly beat down Bunny, attacking him with the can and then eventually breaking a Kendo stick on his back.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:18 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Priest with the upper hand over Bad Bunny
One of the biggest stars in the world, Bad Bunny not only has a massive fan following but is extremely over with the crowd given his ultra-skilled wrestling credentials. It's mostly been Priest but Bunny's moments have made the arena come unglued. Bunny entered the match with a trolley of weapons - trash cans, a 2X4, Kendo Sticks. This is going to be FASCINATING!
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:11 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky
The longest reigning Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair continue to write history. And in easily the greatest match of the night so far, it was Bianca who won. Bianca and Sky both drew a sea of positive reaction from the crown but the longer the match went, it tilted more towards Sky, who was all by her self in this contest. The moment Iyo locked in the Crossface, the public went berserk. As expected, to nullify Bianca's offence, Bayley and Dakota Kai came out to aid her Damage Control teammate, but Belair hit the KOD to complete yet another successful title defence.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:06 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Austin Theory prevails over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed
As tings work out between heels in triple-threat matches, Theory and Reed formed a temporary alliance and weighed Lashley down. Reed however gained plenty of support from the crowd. After plenty of back and forth moments and spots, it was Austin Theory who picked up second consecutive PPV victory.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 07:04 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Seth Rollins beats Omos
Like a typical heal, Omos raced to early advantage when he attacked Rollins even before he could complete his entrance. As Seth and the entire audience was captivated by the Visionary's entrance them, Omos blindsided Rollins. From there on, the next few minutes were all about the Nigerian Giant, who asserted himself over his opposition through brute power. But after almost 7 minutes, Rollins stunned Omos with a flurry of attacks. He went for the stomp but the Giant countered it and hit the Chokeslam, which almost won him the match. Rollins recuperated and successfully managed to hit the stomp, finally giving him this victory in this 10-minute contest. Clearly, Omos' best performance so far.
-
Sun, 07 May 2023 06:59 AM
WWE Backlash Live: Rhea Ripley defeats Zelina Vega
The hometown girl put up a brave fight, even using Latin's own ‘Chappal’ to get the advantage on Rhea Ripley. But in the end, it was Rhea Ripley, who hit the riptide successfully defended her Smackdown Women's Championship. Ripley leaves the scene allowing Zelina to embrace her home crowd, which stands up and applauds in unison for their own.