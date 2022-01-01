WWE Day 1 live streaming: When & where to watch in India and complete match card for first PPV of 2022

WWE Day 1 LIVE streaming: After an epic 2021, which saw former WWE champion John Cena, Women's champion Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar make a comeback, WWE is ready for yet another action packed year, kicking off 2022 with the first pay-per-view event Day 1.

The PPV will host some epic matches as WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Lesnar, while Big E will take on Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kewin Owens in a fatal-four-way match with the WWE Championship on the line.

Here are the key details from the event:

Where is WWE Day 1 being held?

WWE Day 1 will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

When is WWE Day 1 in India?

WWE Day 1 will take place on Sunday morning, which is January 2.

At what time will WWE Day 1 start in India?

WWE Day 1 will start at 6:30 am on Sunday.

Where can I watch WWE Day 1 in India?

WWE Day 1 will telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 1/HD (English), SONY TEN 3/HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) Channels.

How can I catch the live streaming on WWE Day 1 in India?

The live stream of WWE Day 1 in India will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Day 1: Match Card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Edge vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. New Day

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

