WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, full match card, venue and all you need to know

The 12th edition of WWE Elimination Chamber is not far away. The live Pay-per-view will see interesting matches and a host of twists and turns as WWE superstars continue their journey to the 'Showcase of the Immortals', WrestleMania W38. 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley will defend his recently claimed WWE Championship title against the former titleholder Brock Lesnar along with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Women's Elimination Chamber will have some of the biggest WWE Superstars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Alexa Bliss battling for an opportunity to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. The ‘Head of the table’ Roman Reigns will again put his Universal Championship title on the line as he finally goes head-to-head with WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Goldberg for the first time after missing out in WrestleMania 36.

The high-octane event will also mark the return of former Women's Champion and also Hall of Famer Lita who challenged 'Big Time Becks' Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship and fixed a meeting with her in the Elimination Chamber for the title. While Lita will face Becky Lynch in the match, the Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey will look to continue her winning streak after the Royal Rumble match and pair up with Naomi to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.

The match card also provides a clash between SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Viking Raiders. Madcap Moss will again face the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre after losing to him in Day 1 Royal Rumble, while The Miz will continue his hunt for respect and admiration as he goes head-to-head with Rey Mysterio.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 Taking place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is taking place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

At what time does WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 begin?

WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (February 19).

Where to watch the live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022?

WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 will be aired live on Sony Ten channels – Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Six

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 online?

The online streaming of WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view 2022 will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Below is the full match card:

- WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match - Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles

- Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch vs Lita

- Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs Goldberg

- Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H vs Alexa Bliss (Winner earns an opportunity at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania)

- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

- SmackDown Tag Team Championship - The Usos vs Viking Raiders

- Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

- Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

