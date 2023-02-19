WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn, Lesnar battles Lashley in final stop on road to Wrestlemania
- WWE Elimination Chamber live updates: Roman Reigns defends his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn, while Brock Lesnar battles Bobbly Lashley in Chapter 3 of their rivalry in the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Catch all live updates here.
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: With a little over a month to go for the grand spectacle that is WrestleMania 39, the WWE runs through its final pitstop, The Elimination Chamber, live from Canada. Montreal's very own Sami Zayn is up against the most stern test of his live as he prepares himself for what could be the biggest match of his career. Sami has a chance to do what no man has been able to achieve in the last 900 days, and that is dethrone the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns in the main event. Besides, the rivalry between Bobbly Lashley and Brock Lesnar will reach a crescendo as the Beast battles the Almighty in their third one-on-one contest. WWE Hall of Famer Edge teams up with his wife Beth Phoenix to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Last but not the least, Austin Theory defends his US Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed. To determine who will face the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania, the returning Asuka will battle Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella, also inside the chamber.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:47 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Theory vs Rollins… one more time!
Sure enough, this one's involves four more superstars but make no mistake, the Rollins vs Theory feud is expected to continue inside the chamber. Staying put to Vince McMahon's predictions, Theory really has pushed himself, making a rapid rise in his stocks with a string of quality matches against Rollins and Lashley. He surely is the future and it's time he step up even further. No longer the Selfie King, Theory can put on five-star classic, and if his opponent is The Architect, imagine the kind of match these two can potentially dish out. The stakes will be high tonight as Theory and Rollins add the next layer to their rivalry.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:35 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: The Beast? Or The Almighty? Who's coming out on top tonight?
Brock Lesnar vs Bobbly Lashley is feud that remains a dream for many years. When Lashley broke into the scene in 2005, Lesnar had already departed from the company to pursue a career in MMA and UFC. Later, after conquering the Octagon, when Lesnar returned in WWE, Lashley was away. Then, even though in 2018, Lashley made a comeback to the crème de la crème of professional wrestling, it wasn't until last year that Brock and he crossed paths. At WWE Day 1, Lesnar inserted himself into the Fatal-4 way match winning the WWE Championship, which set the stage for their first-ever one-on-one contest at last year's Rumble. Lashley picked up the victory after Roman Reigns attacked him but Lesnar squared things up defeating the Almighty at Crown Jewel. Lesnar vs Lashley kicked off when Lesnar returned at Raw XXX and F5d the former WWE Champion, and things reached a boiling point at the Rumble where Bobby eliminated Brock. Tonight's the night, ladies and gentlemen. Except a physical, no-holds-barred contest.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:23 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Focussing on Edge-Beth vs Judgment Day
Edge's comeback to the WWE after a 9-year hiatus will go down as the stuff of legends, but ever since his Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins, the Rated-R Superstar has blown hot and cold lately. The idea to turn him heel at last year's WrestleMania backfired with the fans no longer accepting the Hall of Famer as the bad guy, and after a gap, he returned inflict payback on the faction he created The Judgment Day. However, it didn't go as per plan as the quartet of Balor, Priest, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio pummelled him and put his wife Beth through a Conchairto last October at Xtreme Rules, forcing him to say 'I Quit'. And now, after yet another comeback at the Royal Rumble, Edge and Beth have a chance to even the odds. The Rated-R Superstar said it on record that he is nearing the end of his career, and needs that one stunning match-cum-rivalry. And while this may not be it, it certainly will put him in good stead towards his next feud.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:16 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Our two cents on this SAMI ZAYN run
Oh yes! It indeed it. No storyline has captured the imagination of fans quite like the Sami Zayn vs Bloodline angle. Having risen from the Indy circuit, Sami has come a long way since being the NXT Champion and the crowd sing-along babyface. The WWE tried to inject life into Sami's character by turning him heel and boy… what a move that proved to be. From siding with a heelish Kevin Owens to going on a conspiracy saga, Sami reached the peak of his popularity with the WWE Universe when he alligned himself with the Tribal Chief's stable. And from there, Sami has been red-hot and unstoppable, massively over with the crowd. The comic timing, proving his loyalty by at War Games, earning Jey's trust… all the way to leaving him in no-man's land after turning his back on Reigns is straight out of an Oscar movie. The pop he received at the the Rumble says it all, a clip that garnered WWE its all-time highest viewership on social media. MADNESS!
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:10 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: PPV scheduled for 6:30 AM IST and 8:00 PM ET
The Elimination Chamber will begin telecasting in India from 6:30 AM and 8:00 PM ET. However, the kickoff show will begin an hour prior where experts Wade Barrett, Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg will try and decode the strategies in the minds of WWE Superstars heading into their respective matches.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 05:04 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: How the PPV can set the tone for WrestleMania
Creatively, the Elimination Chamber promises to play a huge role in setting up what could arguably be one of the greatest Wrestlemania's of all time. The storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is the single hottest thing going around in all of professional wrestling. The way things ended at the Royal Rumble, with Sami betraying the Bloodline and Jey Uso walking away, this has all elements of a Hollywood blockbuster. Heck! Possibly even more. Interestingly, the idea of a build-up towards another dream Mania match can come true. Yesterday on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt issues a challenge to the winner of the Lesnar vs Lashley match for Mania, all but indicating that a much-awaited one-on-one contest between The Beast and the Eater of Worlds can indeed become a reality. The two crossed paths long back in 2015 but nothing materialised barring a couple of indirect showdowns. The seven-year-wait may finally come true.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 04:57 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Here's what the match card looks like
1 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley
2 Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley
3 Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Montez Ford vs Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed
4 Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania - Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya vs Carmella
5 Main Event: Undisputed WWE universal championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs Sami Zayn
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 04:55 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: THE HISTORY
The first-ever Elimination Chamber took place way back in 2002, and while on kayfabe, it was the brainchild of the one Eric Bischoff, it was Triple H, who actually came up with the idea. A brutal steel structure weighing over 700 tons with miles of chains involved. 21 years ago, in front of the Madison Square Garden, Shawn Michaels captured the WWE Heavyweight Championship from The Game, in a six-way showdown involving Booker T, Chris Jericho, Kane and Rob Van Dam. Two decades later, here we are. Initially, the Chambers matches were used sporadically over the years before an whole PPV was given to the match-type in 2015. Ever since, the Road to Wrestlemania goes through the Elimination Chamber.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 04:46 AM
WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Hello and Welcome!
We are almost there. The Road to Wrestlemania reaches its penultimate destination, passing through the dangerous Elimination Chamber in Montreal which promises to set, mould and shape WWE's Showcase of the Immortals like never before. What a last couple of months it has been in the WWE, with the saga between Sami Zayn and the Bloodline rising way above the rest, to go with the contest between two behemoths in Bobbly Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Add to that the two Elimination Chamber matches and this could well be one of the greatest penultimate PPV's culminating before Wrestlemania. This is going to be a crazy next few hours. Are you ready?