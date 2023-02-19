WWE Elimination Chamber Live: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn, Lesnar battles Lashley in final stop on road to Wrestlemania

WWE Elimination Chamber Live: With a little over a month to go for the grand spectacle that is WrestleMania 39, the WWE runs through its final pitstop, The Elimination Chamber, live from Canada. Montreal's very own Sami Zayn is up against the most stern test of his live as he prepares himself for what could be the biggest match of his career. Sami has a chance to do what no man has been able to achieve in the last 900 days, and that is dethrone the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns in the main event. Besides, the rivalry between Bobbly Lashley and Brock Lesnar will reach a crescendo as the Beast battles the Almighty in their third one-on-one contest. WWE Hall of Famer Edge teams up with his wife Beth Phoenix to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Last but not the least, Austin Theory defends his US Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed. To determine who will face the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania, the returning Asuka will battle Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella, also inside the chamber.