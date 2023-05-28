WWE Night of Champions 2023: Biggest takeaways from the blockbuster event

WWE Night of Champions 2023 was as dramatic as it could get. The blockbuster event kept fans at the edge of their seats and produced several unexpected results.

Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023(Twitter)

Here are the biggest takeaways from WWE Night of Champions 2023 which took place on Saturday, May 27 at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes' storyline with Brock Lesnar

Since losing his fight against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania39, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes hasn't got the opportunity to face The Tribal Chief. Rhodes surely wants a rematch against Reigns and has expressed his ambitions openly. Off late, Rhodes has got embroiled with Brock Lesnar, opening a new chapter and storyline.

The rivalry began with Lesnar's beatdown of Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania. Several confrontations between the two superstars built the heat between them which culminated in an official fight at WWE Backlash 2023. At Backlash, Rhodes surpassed Lesnar.

Come Night of Champions 2023, Lesnar has turned the tables again as he conquered Rhodes who was suffering from a broken arm. It seems the storyline involving Lesnar and Rhodes is going to be stretched for a longer duration. Only time will tell whether Rhodes will get the finish Reigns' story.

Lengthy drama involving The Usos and Roman Reigns

On Saturday night, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, superkicking The Tribal Chief twice. The entire drama unfolded after the referee got knocked down and The Usos interfered in the tag team match between Reigns-Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn. In the process of aiding The Bloodline members, The Usos accidentally hit Sikoa. It enraged Reigns who insulted and pushed The Usos. Angered by Reigns' actions and indifference, Jimmy pounced on The Tribal Chief, superkicking him twice.

Owens-Zayn took advantage of the brawl among The Bloodline members. In the climax, Zayn hit a helluva kick and pinned Sikoa. Just then a separate referee got in the ring and counted till three, leading to Owens-Zayn victory.

The drama looked very lengthy as it played out for several minutes.

Mustafa Ali's performance against Gunther

Mustafa Ali locked horns with Gunther in a head-to-head contest. Although Gunter was a hot favourite on paper, Ali delivered a zealous performance in the match. The contest lasted a lot longer than expect as Ali used his agility to good effect against the Intercontinental champion.

Gunther eventually defeated Ali in the fight. But with its spirited performance, Ali has made a case for himself to be given better opportunities and fights in coming times in WWE.

World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

Seth Rollins squared off against AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Title. Both wrestlers gave their all to win the coveted title and it was Rollins who came out victorious. The contest proved to be a high-octane fight but it didn't match the standards of an epic clash which would be remembered for a long time. Many fans have also pointed to the lackluster build up the fight which involved pre-recorded interview of Rollins.

World Heavyweight title clearly looks like a secondary title at the moment. It doesn't seem to carry the same glamour, and recognition that the titles being held currently by Roman Reigns do.

In coming times, the picture will become clear as to how WWE goes about making the World Heavyweight Title as lucrative and sought after as the best in the business by the biggest superstars.

