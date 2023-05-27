WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Roman Reigns looks to leave Saudi Arabia with four belts
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Mustafa Ali too will hope for his first WWE championship title as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: After almost a decade WWE has reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship and it'll be exciting to see who returns with the title - Seth “Freakin” Rollins or AJ Styles. Apart from this, the Tag Team Championship too will be on the line as Tribal Chief Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa will look to end the partnership between old friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Mustafa Ali too will hope for his first WWE championship title as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Night of Champions 2023:
Sat, 27 May 2023 07:51 PM
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Can Roman win four belts?
It's a great opportunity for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to expand his legacy and leave Saudi Arabia with four belts. Roman, who is the WWE Universal Champion, and now he has a chance to win the undisputed Tag Team champions with Solo Sikoa - The Enforcer.
The Bloodline members will be up against the current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Sat, 27 May 2023 07:35 PM
WWE Night of Champions Live: Predictions for heavyweight title
In an exclusive interview with hindustantimes.com, WWE star Mustafa Ali has predicted Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the one to walk out with the heavyweight title.
"As far as who's gonna win, I don't know personally, who I hope wins is Seth "Freakin" Rollins. My man deserves it." [Full interview]
Sat, 27 May 2023 07:13 PM
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Fight card
Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles
Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka
SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs Natalya
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Mustafa Ali
Sat, 27 May 2023 07:05 PM
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WWE Night of Champions 2023. The event is being hosted at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will start at 10:30 pm as per IST. Stay tuned for all the updates on the PPV event.