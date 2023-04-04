WWE officially reveals ‘record-breaking’ figures after conclusion of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 got concluded on Sunday night as a two-night premium extravaganza that entertained WWE fans across the globe. In the main event, Roman Reigns surpassed Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title. With the win, Reigns has continued to be Universal Champion for more than 945 days now.

The total attendance in SoFi stadium for the two-night WrestleMania 39 event was 161,892 people. (Twitter)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed during Sunday’s post-show press conference that the latest edition was the most successful WrestleMania ever as it set new records in terms of viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media presence.

As per the official announcement by WWE, the 2023 edition of The Showcase Of The Immortals became the most social WrestleMania of all-time with more than 500 million views and 11 million hours of video devoured over the two days, which is a 42% increase over WrestleMania 38(previous edition).

The total attendance in SoFi stadium for the two-night event was 161,892 people. Of which 80,497 fans were in attendance for Night 1 while 81,395 spectators were present for Night 2. WrestleMania 39 also generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, shattering the previous record by 27%.

Triple H also revealed that this was a record weekend for media as WWE had more than 250 credentialed members of the media in attendance.

The Show Of Shows was incredibly successful in terms revenue earnings through sponsorship and merchandise sales. Sponsorship revenue went beyond $20 million, more than doubling the previous record. And merchandise sales increased by 20% over the record set in WrestleMania 38.

In important matches of WrestleMania 39, Bianca Beliar defeated Asuka to retain the WWE Raw women's champion title. In the fight for the WWE SmackDown women's championship, Rhea Ripley surpassed Charlotte Flair. Gunther conquered over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match to retain the Intercontinental title. In the head-to-head contest for US Championship, Austin Theory took down John Cena. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn overpowered The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match.