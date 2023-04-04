WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar betrays Cody Rhodes and mercilessly beats him after start of match against Reigns

WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the ring while The Bloodline were getting acknowledged by the crowd. Rhodes asked for a rematch against Reigns but Heyman denied it. The American Nightmare persisted with this demands, saying that the crowd wanted a spectacle between him and The Tribal Chief. Rhodes then demanded a tag team match. Heyman discussed the offer with Roman Reigns and the match was accepted. Brock Lesnar offered to team up with Rhodes and fight against Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match. Later, when the match started, The Beast Incarnate betrayed Cody Rhodes and slammed him in the ring with an F5. The Bloodline left the ring. Then what ensued was merciless and brutal beatdown by Lesnar on Rhodes. Lesnar slammed Rhodes with suplexes, F5s, threw the ring stairs on him. He knocked down Rhodes on the announcers table and then decimated him with steel chairs. After beating Rhodes black and blue, Lesnar left the arena as WWE officials rushed to check on the American Nightmare who experienced one of the worst 'nightmares' of his career.

In a one-to-one fight, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Elias.

Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens marked their first apperance after becoming tag team champions. They were challenged by Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a tag team match. Owens-Zayn defeated Ford and Dawkins.

In another big match, Austin Theory defeated Rey Mysterio in a head-to-head fight that saw disruption by Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Bad Bunny who had helped Rey in his fight against Dominik at WrestleMania 39, was there in the arena today. Damian Priest beat Bad Bunny after Rey's loss to Theory tonight.