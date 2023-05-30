WWE Raw results[29 May, 2023]: Rollins & Styles beat The Judgement Day, new Women's Tag Team Champs emerge and more

After a blockbuster WWE Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, action returned on Monday night Raw. Raw started off with the newly crowned WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressing his fans. While Rollins basked in the glory of his latest victory, his opponent AJ Styles joined hands with him in a bid to lock horns with two members of The Judgement Day.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles defeated The Judgment Day(Damian Priest & Finn Balor) in the main event of Monday night Raw.(Twitter)

On Monday, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn marked their appearance and talked about how overjoyed they were having successfully defended their tag team title against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

In another big star appearance on Monday, Cody Rhodes reflected on his loss against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions 2023. The American Nightmare highlighted that he didn't tap out while being in a Kimura lock against Lesnar despite his broken arm. Rhodes made a reference to John Cena's 'Never Give Up' quote while highlighted his never-say-die attitude in the clash against Lesnar. He threw challenge of another match against The Beast Incarnate. Notably, it's 1-1 between the two superstars as Rhodes had surpassed Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023.

Ricochet and the Miz took on each other in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. In the head-to-head fight, Ricochet won by pinfall and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. In another qualifier, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed and punched his ticket for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

In a fatal 4-way match, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler overpowered Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Bayley & IYO Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi. Thus Rousey & Baszler became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In other matches on Monday night Raw, Veer Mahaan and Sanga(Indus Sher) surpassed local wrestlers. In a tag team match, Imperium( Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) conquered Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). The match between Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh ended in a double count-out draw. Post-match, McDonagh launched a vicious attack on Ziggler.

The main event on Monday night Raw took place between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles versus The Judgment Day(Damian Priest & Finn Balor). The clash saw interruptions by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio who aided their Judgement Day members. But in the end, Rollins & Styles triumphed over Priest & Balor.