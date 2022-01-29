WWE Royal Rumble 2022: When and where to watch in India and full match card

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live streaming: WWE's most exciting pay-per-view event the Royal Rumble is all set to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will see 30 male and female superstars battle in the classic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with the winner earning a title shot for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The event will also see the much-anticipated fight for the WWE Championship between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

INTERVIEW | Bobby Lashley reveals why match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble is ‘biggest fight of his life’

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was removed from the previous PPV roster at the last moment due to Covid, will defend his title against Seth Rollins.

Royal Rumble has always been about big returns and similarly a feeling of unpredictability looms heading into this event.

Here is the match card and streaming details of WWE Royal Rumble 2022:

Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins (Usos barred from ringside)

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs The Miz & Maryse

Becky Lynch defends WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

When will WWE Royal Rumble 2022 take place in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will take place on January 30 in India.

At what time WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will start at 06:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will telecast on on Sony TEN 1 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

How to live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

The live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

