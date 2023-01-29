WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Gunther enters No. 1, Sheamus 2 in 30-Men Royal Rumble match as Road to WrestleMania begins
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live: Check out all live updates and results from the Royal Rumble, which kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania 39.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: It's that time of the year when the Road to WrestleMania officially begins. It's time for the Royal Rumble. 30 men and women will compete in their respective Royal Rumble matches with the winner to earn a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. This is the 25th edition of the Royal Rumble and more importantly, the first under Triple H as head of creative. Besides the Rumble match, three other one-on-one matches tend to steal the show. Bianca Belair will defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss, while Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. Also for the first time, there is going to be a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:40 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Men's Royal Rumble to open the event
Alright then. We are not wasting any time. The first match of the PPV itself is 30-MEN ROYAL RUMBLE match. Gunther from the Imperium has entered at No. 1. History has it that only 3 men have won the Rumble from that position. Shawn Michaels did it in 1994, Chris Benoit in 2004 and Edge in 2021.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:37 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: And we have a return already. Pat McAfee is in the arena
Corey Graves is not impressed. Pat McAfee who has not been seen for months is walking out to a huge waves of cheers from the fans. Michael Cole is pumping with adrenaline as he hugs McAfee. The official brings a chair and McAfee is takes his place on the commentary table.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:35 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Kickoff show over. It's Rumble time
For the 35th consecutive time, we welcome you to the Royal Rumble from the Alomodome in San Antonio, Texas. Over 35000 fans are expected to be in attendance. Michael Cole and Corey Graves resume commentary duties for SmackDown matches.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:31 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Word on The Rock's return
For years, the WWE planned a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania. However, just ahead of the Royal Rumble, The Great One has apparently denied reports of the possibility of a match between the two, saying his demanding schedule will not allow him to get in shape in time for Mania. Then again, these could all be a storyline plotted by the WWE altogether to keep The Rock's return a mystery. Will he show up tonight is the question on everyone's mind.
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:28 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Here is the Match Card
- Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight - Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
- Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
- Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss - Raw Women's Championship Match
- 30 Men's Royal Rumble Match
- 30 Women's Royal Rumble Match
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 06:22 AM
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live: Hello and Welcome
A very warm welcome everyone. WWE Royal Rumble is here, which could mean only one thing - We are officially on the road to WrestleMania. WWE fans, brace up. Over the next four hours, we will take you on a roller-coaster ride. 30 star-studded superstar in one match, to go with several surprise entrants. And if that is not enough, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. We are almost here. The show starts in 10 minutes.