WWE shares Rhea Ripley's incredible six-year transformation in Instagram post

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE currently. Her fandom and star power surpasses several male counterparts too. As a part of The Judgement Day, she embodies a villainous character alongwith other members namely Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley(Twitter)

On Saturday, WWE took to Instagram and depicted the incredible journey and transformation of Ripley over the years. WWE shared two photographs of Ripley showcasing her transformation in last six years since her debut in 2017.

They captioned the images as “Then and now of The Judgment Day”.

Ripley shared WWE's post in her Instagram story. The Judgement Day member shared a separate recent photograph of hers, flaunting tattoos on legs and arms. She captioned the picture as: "Serious question. Why do legs take so long to grow?! ".

Recently, Ripley interacted with Corey Graves on After The Bell and talked about how she transformed herself into a fearsome, dark and scary character in WWE.

"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it." And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter. But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me," said Ripley.

