WWE SmackDown results (July 28, 2023): The Bloodline smashes Jey Uso, Santos Escobar defeats Rey Mysterio and more

WWE SmackDown took place on Friday night on July 28, 2023. Ahead of the upcoming grand event, 2023 WWE SummerSlam, the ongoing turmoil involving The Bloodline and The Usos received another trigger which has further accentuated the rivalry.

The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa brutally smashed Jey Uso(WWE)

Jey Uso conquered Grayson Waller in a head-to-head fight which was witnessed by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa from ringside. After the match, The Bloodline members mercilessly beatdown Jey Uso.

In the United States Championship invitational final, Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio. Mysterio got injured during the fight. Escobar will now face off against United States Champion Austin Theory at 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

In other matches of the night, LA Knight defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis. In a non-title match, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair conquered WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Karrion Kross surpassed Karl Anderson.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on what actually happened to Mysterio. The severity of his injury is not known yet. He suffered the injury when Escobar launched himself on him through a suicide dive from inside the ring.

WWE fans are eagerly waiting for the grand WWE event- 2023 SummerSlam. Notably, Jey will square off against Reigns in a head-to-head fight at 2023 WWE SummerSlam. Jey has vowed to surpass the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the grand event. On Friday night SmackDown, Jey said: “I beat you before & I’ll do it again”.