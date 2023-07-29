After no response from Federer, Kyrgios fires blockbuster challenge to Alcaraz with cheeky dig at critics

Nick Kyrgios failed to add to his memorable 2022 run in the singles circuit as he missed the better of the ongoing season owing to an injury, which included the first three Grand Slams of 2023. But the Aussie, who faces race against time to recover from his wrist injury to make the US Open in New York, has bene raring to make a comeback to the court as visible through his social media interactions with fans and his posts. Nick Kyrgios is eager to face new Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

On Friday, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist had a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram where he was asked about a possible face off with incumbent Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, who lifted the title after outlasting Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller on Centre Court a fortnight back in London.

Kyrgios hailed the Spaniard before firing a blockbuster challenge for 2024. He said: “Alcaraz is a sure force. I would have liked to see how he would have fared last year when he was healthy and playing out of the spotlight. Carlos Alcaraz, what do you think about doing an exhibition in Murcia next year?”

Nick Kyrgios' challenge for Carlos Alcaraz

This is the second time in about four months that Kyrgios has proposed an exhibition match. Earlier in March this year, the Aussie had shared the clip of his 2017 Miami Open clash with Roger Federer as his Instagram story and captioned it: “Exhibition in Switzerland? @rogerfederer shall we do it again?” Kyrgios had lost that nail-biting battle of tie-breaks as Federer won 7-6 (9), 6-7 (9), 7-5 (5).

Kyrgios, through his Instagram, as had a message for his critics as he shared an screengrab displaying ATP statistics which highlighted leaders in serves, returns and points won under pressure. The Aussie dominated the first and last lists while Alcaraz stood at the top of the return points won.

“Let me remind you of this before you open your mouth,” he first wrote on Twitter, before carrying it forward on Instagram: “I have a good average on this, don’t forget it. Don’t talk shit if I don’t come back.”

Nick Kyrgios' dig at critics

Will Kyrgios play in US Open?

Kyrgios is still looking to recover from his wrist injury as he withdrew from the ATP 500 Citi Open in Washington which he had won last year. He still has a month in hand before he takes his call on the trip to New York, where he had registered his best ever run last year with a quarterfinal finish, his only fourth at a Grand Slam event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON