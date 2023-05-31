Best oops ever! WWE star Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's unexpected pregnancy sparks laughter and love

Love, surprises, and a touch of laughter fill the air as WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, share the joyful news of their unexpected pregnancy. In a series of Instagram posts, the couple announced their impending arrival, leaving fans thrilled and captivated by their delightful journey. Let's dive into the exciting details of this surprising chapter in Bliss and Cabrera's lives.

The Unexpected Announcement

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

Breaking the news in style, Bliss took to Instagram to share a heartwarming slideshow of maternity photos alongside her husband. The couple radiated joy as they posed together, displaying ultrasound images and a sign revealing their baby's due date. But it was the adorable white onesie that stole the show, adorned with the phrase "Best Oops Ever!" The unexpected nature of this journey became evident, leading to a whirlwind of emotions for the couple and their devoted fans.

Laughs and Love

Bliss and Cabrera's announcement wasn't complete without a touch of humor. In their Instagram carousel, the couple showcased pictures of them blowing balloons in front of a Christmas tree. Bliss held a pink balloon with the caption "Expected to pop," while Cabrera's read "December 2023." Adding to the hilarity, Cabrera sported a shirt that humorously proclaimed, "We're Pregnant But Mostly Her." The couple's playful nature and genuine love for each other shone through these candid moments, captivating fans worldwide.

The Surprise and Excitement

During an interview with E! News, Bliss expressed her astonishment at the unexpected pregnancy, stating, "It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all." Cabrera echoed her sentiments, emphasizing their sheer excitement and how they couldn't be happier. Their first instinct was to share the news with their families, sparking an outpouring of love and support.

A Journey Filled with Challenges and Triumphs

Before this momentous announcement, Bliss faced a health scare when she discovered a spot on her face that turned out to be basal cell carcinoma. While going through the procedure, other squamous cells were also found. However, Bliss's quick action and vigilance ensured a swift resolution. This revelation serves as a reminder of the couple's strength and resilience as they navigate both challenges and joys in life.

From Rumor to Romance

Bliss and Cabrera's love story began with an amusing rumor. Bliss revealed on "The Bellas Podcast" that they initially met because of false reports claiming they were dating. WWE fans, being passionate and invested in their personal lives, sparked a frenzy on social media. Their friendship blossomed, and after attending one of Cabrera's concerts, they became inseparable. Cabrera's romantic proposal in November left Bliss overjoyed, sealing their love story with a resounding “Yes!”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's journey into parenthood has taken an unforeseen and delightful turn. From the surprising announcement to the heartfelt moments shared on social media, their story resonates with fans who eagerly anticipate their baby's arrival. With love, laughter, and a touch of serendipity, Bliss and Cabrera are ready to embrace the "best oops ever" and embark on an exciting new adventure together.